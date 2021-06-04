UK Body Approves Pfizer COVID Vaccine for Adolescents Aged 12-15

“No extension to an authorisation would be approved unless the expected standards of safety, quality and effectiveness have been met,” Raine added.

The regulator said it was now up to to the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to decide whether to move forward and vaccinate this age group.

Children aged 12-15 are already being vaccinated with the Pfizer jab in the US and several other countries are planning on rolling out the vaccine soon for children.