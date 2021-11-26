12 Students of Bengaluru College Test COVID Positive; 11 of Them Had Both Jabs

The infected college students are currently in isolation as per COVID guidelines at the COVID Care Centre Jigani, South Bengaluru. The three students who are asymptomatic have gone to their respective hometowns – two have gone to Kerala and one has gone to Mumbai – and are under home isolation.

The District Health Officer Bangalore has sent a cross notification to the respective states. One of the infected students is symptomatic but is RT-PCR negative. The student has been kept under observation at the COVID Care Centre Jigani.

Health officials said that the medical college had been testing all its students and staff, regularly, once in every fifteen days. This came after the college witnessed a previous COVID outbreak, where 11 of its students, with travel history from Kerala tested positive for the virus.