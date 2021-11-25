9 More Army Officers at IIM Course in Indore Test Positive for COVID; Tally 11

Health officials on Wednesday, 24 November, said that nine more fully vaccinated Army officers, who were taking a course at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Madhya Pradesh tested positive for COVID-19.

With this, the total number of COVID positive officers pursuing the course reached 11 in the past four days, news agency PTI reported.

The Army officers are reportedly studying a 6-month certificate course in Business Management for Defence Officers (CCBMDO) at IIM.

Dr BS Saitya, chief medical and health officer (CMHO) said, "In the last 24 hours, nine more Army officers tested positive for coronavirus. They are taking part in a course at the IIM Indore," reported PTI.