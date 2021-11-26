34 Test COVID-19 Positive at International Boarding School in Bengaluru

Thirty-three students and a staffer of an international boarding school in Bengaluru have tested positive for COVID-19, the Karnataka health department said on Friday, 26 November.

Following the outbreak, the authorities have conducted COVID-19 tests on all 297 students and 200 staff members of the school.

Two children from Nagpur complained of fever and other COVID-19 symptoms. When they were tested, they were found to be infected, according to the department.

The district administration and school management are waiting for the test results of another 174 students and staff members.

The infected children are studying in high school and higher secondary grades. The district authorities have deputed a taluk health officer and a medical officer on duty to monitor the medical condition of the children.