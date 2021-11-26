In Major Outbreak, 182 Test COVID-19 Positive at Karnataka's SDM Medical College
The district administration has declared the hostel of the college as a containment zone.
As many as 182 students from Karnataka's SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.
On Thursday, 66 students and staff members from the Dharwad college had been confirmed positive for the coronavirus infection. On Friday, another 116 test samples returned positive.
The infected students, who were inoculated with both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine, have been quarantined. Most of the students have mild symptoms and they are being treated at their hostel in the college premises near Sattur, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil had indicated on Thursday.
"We are ascertaining whether the students stepped out of the college. What we suspect at the moment is that an event was organised in the college for students. We have tested all students who attended that event," Patil was quoted as saying by NDTV.
Further, the state health department has decided to test 3,000 staff and students at the institute.
All the infected students have been shifted to a block in the hostel and those who are waiting for the results have been shifted to another block.
Karnataka reported 306 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally of active cases in the state to 6,492.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
