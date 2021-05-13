Travelling to Maha? Here Are New Rules Applicable Till 1 June

Amid a high number of COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government, on Thursday, 13 May, has extended the travel restrictions put in place in the state till 1 June, with more stringent rules for people coming from other states.

Along with negative RT-PCR tests for people entering Maharashtra from other states via any mode of transport being mandated, the state government announced a slew of measures for the people till 7 am on 1 June, as part of the ‘Break the Chain’ drive.