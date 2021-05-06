Severe Impact: Maha Health Min Claims Centre Reduced Oxygen Supply

Health Minister Rajesh Tope, on Thursday, 6 May criticised the centre’s move to reduce medical oxygen supply to Maharashtra for having a detrimental impact on COVID treatment.

The Centre reduced oxygen supply from Karnataka to Maharashtra by 50 MT on 6 May, alleged Tope. He also said that this issue must be raised with the Union Health Minister.



Maharashtra has witnessed a surge in COVID cases, bringing it among states with most number of active cases.

As per PTI, Tope said that Maharashtra is currently consuming 1,750 MT of medical oxygen.