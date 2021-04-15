Tika Utsav: Vaccination Lower Than Expected, 43L Peak Unscaled

According to an analysis by IndiaSpend, it could take over 13 months to vaccinate at least 60% of India’s population.

Moreover, according to government data, India on an average, vaccinated 3 lakh people per day in February, 16 lakh per day in March and 35 lakh per day in April.

India's current capacity for manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines is 83-113 million doses per month.

According to IndiaSpend, at this rate, India would be able to vaccinate 40% of its population by December 2021 and 60% of the population by May 2022.