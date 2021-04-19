States Should Keep Demand for Oxygen Under Control: Piyush Goyal

In another tweet, Goyal said, "Maharashtra has so far received the highest quantity of Oxygen in India. The Centre is in touch with the state Governments on daily basis to assess their needs and help them in the best possible manner."

Goyal pointed out that on Friday, the Prime Minister in his review meeting said that the Centre and the states should work with synergy in this crisis. "With this background, shocked and saddened to see petty politics being played by Thackeray. He needs to stop his daily dose of shameless politics and take responsibility," Goyal said, adding that Maharashtra was suffering due to an inept and corrupt government.

India is dealing with a severe shortage of oxygen and severe reports of patients and their families scrambling to secure supply of oxygen have emerged. On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that there was a shortage of oxygen in the national capital, which has been reeling under the effect of the second wave of COVID-19.

India on Monday, 19 April, reported 2,73,810 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 fatalities and 1,44,178 discharges in 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total case tally has now reached 1,50,61,919 with 19,29,329 active cases and 1,78,769 deaths.

(With inputs from ANI.)