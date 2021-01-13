State Govt Will Give Free COVID Vaccine if Centre Won’t: Delhi CM

Meanwhile, Serum institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla said that they will be selling the first 100 million doses of its COVID vaccine to the central government at a special price of Rs 200 ‘on their request’.

“After which, we will be selling it at Rs 1,000 in private markets,” he told ANI, while adding the first set of doses is meant to support the common man, vulnerable, poor and healthcare workers.

The first consignment of the vaccine arrived at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, where Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel was present, according to ANI.

The first consignment of Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Hyderabad- based Bharat Biotech, was sent out on Wednesday, 13 January, morning, ANI reported. Air India transported the first batch which arrived at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.