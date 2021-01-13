UP Registers Dead Nurse in List of People to Receive COVID Vaccine

A dead nurse has been registered as a frontline worker who will be receiving a shot of the COVID vaccine in the first phase of inoculation.
All of them are part of a list of people who will get the vaccine.
Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh has now ordered a probe in the matter and assured that action will be taken against the responsible officials.
According to the local officials, the names were mistakenly included in the list, which was prepared three months ago and was yet to be updated.
Essential workers in Uttar Pradesh will be vaccinated at 852 centres across the state on 16 January, when the national COVID vaccination drive begins.
On Monday, a second dry run for COVID-19 vaccination was conducted at 1,500 centres in Uttar Pradesh.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had inspected the dry run at the Civil Hospital in Lucknow.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined