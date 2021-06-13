Sputnik V Vaccine To Be Available in Delhi’s Apollo Hospital

Russia manufactured COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V will likely be available in Delhi at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital from Tuesday, 15 June.

A spokesperson from Apollo Delhi told The Indian Express that Sputnik V is expected to arrive next week, but the vaccination programme can only be finalised when the consignment arrives.

The Sputnik V will be available at an estimated price of Rs 1,195 per dose, which is comparatively less than the maximum price for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin at Rs 1,410.

Earlier, on 27 May, Apollo Group of Hospitals announced that they will be administering the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V across the country in their hospitals.

In the statement released by the Apollo Group of Hospitals, Executive Vice-chairperson Shobana Kamineni said that the Apollo group has vaccinated more than one million doses in India.