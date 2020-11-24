Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine 95% Effective, Says Russia

According to a second interim analysis of clinical trial data, Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is 95 percent effective, the developers announced on Tuesday, 24 November. The result is based on the initial data obtained 42 days after the participants were given the first dose, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement.

The statement by Sputnik V mentioned that the next interim data analysis will be conducted upon reaching the third checkpoint of 78 confirmed coronavirus cases among the study participants. Final data analysis will be available by the end of Phase III clinical trials.

More than 22,000 volunteers were vaccinated with the first dose and more than 19,000 participants with the first and the second dose of the vaccine at 29 medical centres in Russia. The statement also mentioned that the Phase II-III clinical trials are approved and are ongoing in India as well.

The vaccine trial did not show any adverse reaction. There were some minor adverse reaction in those who were vaccinated. Symptoms like fever, weakness, fatigue, and headache were reported.

“The data demonstrating high efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine give us hope that we will soon obtain the most important tool in the fight against the pandemic of the novel coronavirus infection.” Mikhail Murashko, Minister of Health of the Russian Federation

Alexander Gintsburg, Gamaleya Center Director stated that the second analysis was conducted a week after volunteers got the second dose, meaning that their bodies have partially reacted to both doses. “It is very important that the second interim efficacy analysis of Sputnik V has confirmed our findings from the first stage and shown its efficacy at 91-92 percent,” the press release mentioned.

The cost of one dose of the Sputnik V vaccine for international markets is said to be less than $10. Sputnik V is a two-dose vaccine. The current agreements between RDIF and leading foreign pharmaceutical companies allow the Sputnik V to be produced abroad for 500 million people per year, starting from 2021, the press release mentioned.