India Reports 37,975 New COVID-19 Cases Taking Tally to 91,77,841

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in India, several cities across Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat are seeing night curfew being imposed in an attempt to curb the spread.

India on Tuesday, 24 November, reported 37,975 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 91,77,841. The death toll increased by 480 to 1,34,218. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,38,667 active cases across the country, while 86,04,955 patients have been discharged.