Sputnik V Could Get Emergency Use Approval in 10 Days: Reports 

Amid claims of vaccination shortage from various states, India is aiming to ramp up availability of various other vaccines, with Sputnik V reportedly being among them.

The Russian vaccine, currently in the clinical trial phase in India, is expected to get emergency use approval in the country in the next 10 days, ANI reported, quoting sources.

News 18 reported, also quoting top level government sources, that the jab could receive authorisation in India soon.