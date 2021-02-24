Indian Drug Regulator Considers Emergency Nod For Sputnik V Shot 

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's (CDSCO) Subject Expert Committee (SEC) held a meeting on Wednesday, 24 February, to discuss Dr Reddy’s Laboratories application seeking emergency use approval (EUA) for Russia’s Sputnik V. vaccine.
The Committee has asked Dr Reddy's Laboratories to present additional data of immunogenicity during the review of their application. As part of the review process, Dr Reddy’s had presented the safety profile of the Phase 2 study, and interim data of the Phase 3 study, reported IANS.
The meeting was held at 12 pm on Wednesday, reported ANI. Upon approval, the final decision will be made by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).
Russia registered the vaccine on 11 August 2020, making it the first in the world to be manufactured. A month later, Dr Reddy’s partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to acquire distribution rights and hold vaccine trials in India, noted IANS.
It will be the first foreign vaccine approved in India. So far, the DCGI has approved two vaccines for emergency use -- Serum Institute of India and Oxford’s COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. The Committee also asked Covaxin to submit the efficacy data to review as part of their application to hold vaccine trials on children, added the report.
(With inputs from ANI and IANS)
