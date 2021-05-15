Sputnik V vs Sputnik Light: Is a Single-Dose Vaccine Enough?

As India grapples with a vaccine supply shortage amid a second wave, could a single-dose vaccine help?

On Thursday, 6 May, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced that the country has authorised a one-shot COVID-19 vaccine called Sputnik Light to help nations with high infection rates. It could be the first single-dose vaccine in India, and Indian partners, such as Dr Reddy’s, are poised to meet with the government and the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in June to discuss an immediate launch.

On Friday, 14 May, Kirill Dmitriev, Russia Direct Investment Fund CEO, said that Sputnik V Light is expected to launch in India soon.