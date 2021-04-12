COVID Surge: Sonia Gandhi Highlights 3 Issues in Letter to PM Modi

To take stock of the ongoing COVID pandemic, Sonia Gandhi had interacted with Chief Ministers of states governed by the Congress, and ministers from alliance governments on 10 April.
Following the interaction, Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting three issues, on which, she felt, appropriate action was required.
Gandhi said that most of the states had been left with just enough vaccines to last them only three to five days. She added that though it was important to increase domestic production, it was equally crucial to approve other vaccines that have received the required clearances.
The letter stressed the need to make the vaccines available not on the basis of age but rather on the basis of exposure and need. Gandhi added that vaccine distribution should be based on the prevalence and projection of infections in a state.
The letter added that all equipment, instruments, medicines and support infrastructure required to deal with COVID should be exempted from GST. Drugs like Remdesivir and Dexamethazone, ventilators, oximeters and oxygen cylinders also presently attract GST.
Gandhi asserted that as more restrictions are put in place, economic activity will take a hit and further affect the people, especially the poor and daily wage earners.
Gandhi also highlighted the need to pay attention to migrant labourers and ensure they have safe transportation and suitable means of rehabilitation.
India on Monday, 12 April, reported 1,68,912 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s tally to 1,35,27,717, as the death toll rose by 904 to 1,70,179. This was the highest one-day spike reported since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.
