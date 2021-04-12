Anxiety, Tremors, Stroke: How COVID is Haunting Recovered Patients

As the pandemic drags on, ripples and waves, very few brave hearts may still be standing whose spirits remain unscathed over the course of the last year-and-a-half.
FIT has spoken at length about the mental health crisis that the pandemic has stirred.
However, ‘pandemic fatigue’ and ‘COVID anxiety’ may be a lot more tangible than just a feeling, especially in those who have got COVID.
For the relatively young and healthy who caught and fought COVID, the struggle may not have been all that.
“It was like having a slight cold, nothing more,” I've heard friends say.
But little did they know, for a lot of them, their woes were only beginning with the end.
And sometimes these symptoms start showing up so late – weeks and even months – after recovery that patients aren't able to join the dots right away.
FIT speaks with Dr Avindra Nath, intramural clinical director of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) and the Chief of the Section of Infections of the Nervous System, at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the US.
The neurological effects of long COVID have been on the radar of experts for a while now, Dr Avindra Nath being perhaps one of the first to ring the alarm bells back in May 2020.
And now, a recent study published in The Lancet has further bolstered what these experts have been speculating from the very beginning – that COVID is far more than just a pulmonary illness.
These include a range of manifestations such as anxiety, mood disorder, psychosis, dementia, stroke, and even some muscle disorders.
“Among the 2,36,379 patients diagnosed with COVID-19, the estimated incidence of a neurological or psychiatric diagnosis in the following 6 months was 33.62 percent,” the study says.
Commenting on the study, Dr Avindra Nath says, “It's an important study. And though it does have certain drawbacks—it is conducted retrospectively using healthcare records by physicians that weren't collected for research purposes, it confirms what others (scientists) are saying too, that several months after the acute infections, there are a wide variety of neurological and psychiatric manifestations that persist.”
Considering one of the defining symptoms of COVID is the loss, and even alteration of smell and taste, there is some connection between COVID and the brain, of this we know.
Dr Avindra Nath speaks of the three major categories of neurological symptoms that manifest in people with long covid “with significant overlap”.
“One is that they complain of neurocognitive problems. They have word-finding difficulties, difficulty remembering things, and they may have depression or anxiety.”
“The second group is what we call dysautonomia. This means that they have problems with their autonomous nervous system. They experience a racing heart, dizziness when they stand up, they could also have diarrhoea, constipation or urinary problems,” he explains.
“Then there are some who experience pain, and even persisting low-grade fever,” he adds.
But how exactly does COVID affect the brain? Experts have some theories.
Dr Sumit Ray, critical care medicine, Holy Family Hospital, Delhi tells FIT, “any critical illness triggers certain pathways of our immune system which causes the release of certain cytokines (toxins produced by our body to fight the invaders).”
Dr Avindra Nath also speaks of this possible explanation.
“One of the major possibilities is that it is an ongoing inflammation, that is driving these symptoms,” he says.
“Sometimes you can have antibodies that can attack various parts of the body and cause symptoms called autoimmune reactions, and it has been shown that this does occur in the COVID patient population,” he explains.
“The small blood vessels in the brain were leaking blood substances into the brain, and in multifocal areas scattered across the brain,” he adds.
Could this inflammation just be a result of a disarrayed immune system or could it be because of persistent viruses that the patient never got rid of, like in the case of some other viruses? Could the SARS-CoV virus be escaping into the brain?
In the autopsy examinations conducted by Dr Nath and his team, he explains that they tried detecting viruses but couldn't find any, although they did find inflammation in the brain.
But he also adds that though the chances are very slim, “it is possible that they may have missed them or that the virus had been present at some point and wasn't anymore.”
The study published in the Lancet, interestingly, also found that around 17 percent of these patients developed anxiety disorders, followed by mood disorders, substance abuse, and other types of psychosis.
Dr Nath speaks of his personal experience dealing with such cases.
One hypothesis for this that Dr Ray presents is that it could be because of the subliminal anxiety of catching COVID, and the fear of possible death, and of course, the forced isolation.
“Humans are social beings and prolonged isolation—whether hospitalised or not, we don't realise how much of a toll it can take on our psyche,” says Dr Sumit Ray.
This is why Dr Ray is of the opinion that these neuropsychiatric symptoms have a great deal to do with post intensive care stress (PICS).
“ICU delirium is a very common phenomenon in all severe illnesses, particularly in elderly patients, but in COVID patients, it's been especially common,” he explains.
But Dr Ray also goes on to emphasis that these manifestations aren't unique to COVID, rather it's their volume that has increases during the pandemic.
So in that sense, these persistent symptoms aren't any more cause for alarm than similar symptoms that develop in the case of other severe viral infections.
Dr Sumit Ray speaks about psychosomatic symptoms and how it is often trivialised by the doctors, and the patients as being ‘just in their heads.’
“Psychosomatic doesn't mean the symptoms aren't real. It just means that the way we approach and treat it needs to be more complex,” he says.
“There is a tendency to blame the patient and say ‘there's nothing really wrong with you,’ when you can't find any reason for it (the symptoms). It is important for people to know that it is not their fault, and that they can get help,” says Dr Nath.
