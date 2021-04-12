Anxiety, Tremors, Stroke: How COVID is Haunting Recovered Patients

As the pandemic drags on, ripples and waves, very few brave hearts may still be standing whose spirits remain unscathed over the course of the last year-and-a-half.

FIT has spoken at length about the mental health crisis that the pandemic has stirred.

However, ‘pandemic fatigue’ and ‘COVID anxiety’ may be a lot more tangible than just a feeling, especially in those who have got COVID.

For the relatively young and healthy who caught and fought COVID, the struggle may not have been all that.

“It was like having a slight cold, nothing more,” I've heard friends say.

But little did they know, for a lot of them, their woes were only beginning with the end.