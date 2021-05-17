‘Soft Hindutva’: AAP Slams BJP Over Vaccine Policy, Draws Flak

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Monday, 17 May, was accused of indulging in ‘soft-Hindutva’ and Islamophobia by “cherry-picking” Muslim majority countries from the entire list of countries to whom India sent vaccines, in a bid to attack the Bharatiya Janata Party government.

The party had earlier on Monday listed a bunch of countries in a tweet, saying: “Who did Narendra Modi take votes from? India. Who did Narendra Modi give vaccines to?”