FAQ: Booking 2nd Dose of Vaccine on CoWIN? Here's What Has Changed

The CoWIN app, which is being used to book appointments for vaccines, has been reconfigured to reflect the new protocol for Serum Institute’s Covishield vaccine, the Government of India said on Sunday, 16 May.

The Centre recently changed the dosing interval to 12-16 weeks for Covishield, as against the previous protocol of 8-12 weeks – a decision which has been perceived by many as a result of the acute shortage of vaccines across the country.

But, what should you do if you have already booked a slot before12 weeks? Will you have to reschedule your appointment? Read on to know.