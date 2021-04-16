Adar Poonawalla Urges US to Lift Embargo on Vaccine Raw Material

Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), has urged US President Joe Biden to lift the embargo on raw material for COVID vaccine to ramp up production.

In a tweet posted on Friday, 16 April, he wrote, “Respected @POTUS, if we are to truly unite in beating this virus, on behalf of the vaccine industry outside the US, I humbly request you to lift the embargo on raw material exports out of the US so that vaccine production can be ramped up. Your administration has the details."