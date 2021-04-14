‘Shouldn’t Compare Kumbh Mela & Nizamuddin Markaz’: Uttarakhand CM

The CM was asked why the two should not be compared since they both draw large crowds and could threaten another surge of COVID-19. India is acknowledged to be in second, deadlier wave of the pandemic.

“The devotees attending Kumbh are not from outside but our own people. Moreover, when the Markaz was held there was not much awareness about Corona nor were there any guidelines. No one knew for how long the attendees of the Markaz had remained in the confines of the structure,” the CM said, as quoted by PTI.

The CM reiterated that there is more awareness around COVID now, and it is his government’s goal to ensure the event is held successfully and guidelines are strictly followed, for which arrangements have been made.

Masks and sanitizers are available at the Mela, and there will be checking at border points, as well as random testing within the pilgrimage, added the report.

On the account of increasing COVID cases, a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours before arrival has been made mandatory for the devotees.