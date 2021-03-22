Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat Tests Positive for COVID-19

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, 22 March. In a tweet, Rawat said that he is stable and has isolated himself.

Rawat also asked those who came in contact with him to quarantine themselves.

The newly appointed chief minister was scheduled to land in Delhi later during the day for a four-day visit, to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Cabinet ministers.