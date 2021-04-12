Over 21 Lakh Devotees Take ‘Snan’ in Kumbh Mela Amid COVID Surge

Despite the country’s struggling situation with the COVID-19 surge, more than 21 lakh people took ‘Snan’ in and around the Kumbh Mela area till noon on Monday, 12 April.
The crowd assembled at Har ki Pauri ghat on the river banks to take a holy dip on the occasion violating all COVID-19 norms.
However, on the account of increasing COVID cases, a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours before arrival has been made mandatory for the devotees.
The Kumbh Mela is a Hindu pilgrimage held every 12 years at river ford sites along the Ganges river in India.
Kumbh Mela Inspector General Sanjay Gunjayal admitted that it is currently difficult for the police to enforce social distancing during the second shahi snan where massive crowd have gathered.
“We are continuously appealing to people to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour. But due to the huge crowd, it is practically not possible to issue challans today. It is very difficult to ensure social distancing at ghats,” Gunjyal told news agency ANI.
“A stampede-like situation may arise if we would try to enforce social distancing at ghats, so we are unable to enforce social distancing here,” he said.
Gunjyal also informed that the common public will be allowed till 7 am. “After that, this area will be reserved for akharas.”
In an interview with India TV, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday, 11 April, said, “For Chaar Dhaam, I have already chaired a meeting with the concerned authorities and have asked them to ensure all COVID-19 protocols are followed; proper sanitisation and wearing of masks has to be ensured”.
However, the images reveal that social distancing and other COVID norms have been compromised.
Keeping the pandemic in mind, authorities in March 2021 decided that every devotee will have to get a rapid antigen test done. Additionally, they will have to undergo thermal screening at every entrance, news daily Amar Ujala reported. Pilgrims must register online for the four shahi snans. Devotees consider bathing in river Ganges an important part of the festival.
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to Uttarakhand Chief Secretary said that as many as 20 pilgrims are being reported COVID-19 positive daily at the Kumbh.
Uttarakhand reported 1,333 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally in the state to 1,08,812. The active cases in the state currently stand at 7,323.
Published: 12 Apr 2021,12:09 PM IST