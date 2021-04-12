Over 21 Lakh Devotees Take ‘Snan’ in Kumbh Mela Amid COVID Surge

Despite the country’s struggling situation with the COVID-19 surge, more than 21 lakh people took ‘Snan’ in and around the Kumbh Mela area till noon on Monday, 12 April.

The crowd assembled at Har ki Pauri ghat on the river banks to take a holy dip on the occasion violating all COVID-19 norms.

However, on the account of increasing COVID cases, a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours before arrival has been made mandatory for the devotees.

The Kumbh Mela is a Hindu pilgrimage held every 12 years at river ford sites along the Ganges river in India.