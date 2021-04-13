No Cap on Entry of Devotees at Nizamuddin Markaz: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Monday, 12 April, observed that there will be no cap on the entry of devotees at Nizamuddin Markaz, also known as Banglewali Masjid, when other religious places have no such sanctions.

The Delhi HC directed the Centre and Delhi Police to open up Masjid Bangley Wali for prayers during Ramzan, in accordance with Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines, reported The Indian Express.

The court order, as per the report, stated that the prayer area for Namaz will be measured on Monday itself, and blocks will be made following social distancing norms, to mark where prayer mats can be put for devotees.

The matter has been listed for hearing on Tuesday, 13 April.