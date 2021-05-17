4 Times Dr Shahid Jameel Questioned Modi’s Handling of Pandemic

In an article titled, How India Can Survive the Virus in The New York Times, Jameel wrote that the second wave is expected to peak sometime in mid-May. But it forecast a much higher peak of 500,000 to 600,000 daily cases, which means India’s second wave will last till July or August, ending with about 35 million confirmed cases and possibly 500 million estimated infections.



He pointed out that while millions of people will be susceptible, India may not be able to accurately measure the peak cases as testing is increasing at a far slower rate than cases. He predicted that the numbers will reach a plateau because the testing capacity will be tapped out.

He said the immediate need was to reduce spread by increased testing and isolation of people who tested positive. He also stressed the need to ramp up the healthcare infrastructure by setting up temporary facilities, mobilize retired doctors and nurses, and strengthen the supply chain for critical medicines and oxygen.