‘Scam’: Opposition Leaders Slam ‘Differential Pricing’ for Vaccine

After Serum Institute of India (SII) announced the cost for the Covishield vaccine for states and Centre, several Opposition leaders have criticised the incumbent central government of ‘non uniformity’ and ‘unfair’ pricing.

The SII said on Wednesday that its Covishield vaccine will be sold for Rs 400 per dose to the state governments and for Rs 600 to the private hospitals. The price for the same vaccine has been fixed at Rs 150 per dose for the central government.

Criticising the new vaccination pricing, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Disaster of the country, opportunity for friends of Modi. Injustice of the central government,” with the hashtag #VaccinationDiscrimination.