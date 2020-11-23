COVID-19: SC Seeks Status Report From Maha, Delhi, Gujarat & Assam

The Supreme Court on Monday, 23 November, sought an affidavit from the Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Assam state governments by Thursday, on the steps taken by them in regard to the current COVID-19 condition in the respective states, ANI reported. The SC added that the matter would be listed on Friday. An SC bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan also pulled up Gujarat and Delhi for worsening the COVID-19 situation. The bench slammed Gujarat over the permissions granted to perform marriage ceremonies and processions, LiveLaw reported.

The apex court reportedly said that it has been informed that the COVID-19 situation in the country is grim and likely to worsen in December.