With 44,059 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, India’s Tally Reaches 91,39,866

Meanwhile, the death toll increased by 511 to 1,33,738.

India on Monday, 23 November, reported 44,059 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 91,39,866. The death toll increased by 511 to 1,33,738. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,43,486 active cases across the country, while 85,62,641 patients have been discharged.

On Monday, ICMR said that a total of 13,25,82,730 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 22 November. Of these, 8,49,596 samples were tested on Sunday, ICMR said, reported ANI.