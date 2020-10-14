Samajwadi Party Founder Mulayam Singh Yadav Tests COVID-19 +Ve 

“Right now, he doesn’t have any symptoms of corona,” the Samajwadi Party said.

"Doctors are monitoring the condition of Samajwadi Party's Mulayam Singh Yadav after his corona test report came out to be positive. Right now, he doesn't have any symptoms of corona," the Samajwadi Party said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for coronavirus, the party said on Wednesday, 14 October.

