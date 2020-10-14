India Records Spike of 63k New COVID-19 Cases, Tally at 72,39,390

Meanwhile, the death toll rose by 730 to reach 1,10,586.

India on Wednesday, 14 October, reported 63,509 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the country’s tally to 72,39,390, as the death toll rose by 730 to reach 1,10,586.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 8,26,876 active cases across the country, while 63,01,927 patients have been discharged, and one had earlier migrated.

Meanwhile, the ministry on Wednesday said that India continues to report one of the lowest cases per million and lowest deaths per million in the world. It also added that India's recoveries are the highest in the world.

