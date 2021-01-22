Recently Vaccinated Gurgaon Health Worker Dies, Autopsy Awaited

A healthcare worker in Gurgaon who was administered Covishield, the indigenous coronavirus vaccine developed by Serum institute last Saturday, reportedly died on Friday, 22 January, reported NDTV.

Her body has been sent for an autopsy, and the cause of death is not known yet.

As per her family, when 56-year-old Rajwanti did not wake up in the morning, she was rushed to Medanta hospital in Gurgaon where she was declared bought dead.

Her family also told NDTV that she did not complain of having any reaction the day she was given the vaccine.

Gurgaon's Chief Medical Officer Dr Virendra Yadav told NDTV that the cause of Rajwanti’s death will only be known after the post-mortem report is out. Till then, it would not be right to comment if she died due to the vaccine, he was quoted as saying.