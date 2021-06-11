Ramdev’s U-Turn: Will Get Vaccinated, Calls Doctors ‘God’s Envoys’

After weeks of controversy surrounding Ramdev and his comments on allopathic treatments amid the devastating second wave of the pandemic, the yoga guru has now made a U-turn, saying he will “very soon” get vaccinated.
Although Ramdev had recently said he does not need the COVID-19 vaccine as he has the protection of yoga and Ayurveda, he welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of centralisation of the COVID vaccine drive, which made the vaccine free for all adults and described it as a "historic" step, PTI reported.
Contrastingly, Ramdev had earlier not only called allopathy “a stupid science” but also raised doubts about the vaccine efficacy when he claimed that 1,000 doctors died despite being fully vaccinated.
The “stupid science” comment by Ramdev led to a confrontation with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which demanded action against Ramdev.
After which, the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had written to Ramdev expressing disappointment over the latter’s comments in a widely circulated video. The yoga guru retracted his statement following Vardhan’s letter.
However, Ramdev then wrote an open letter to the IMA, asking for cures for several diseases, including diabetes, hypertension, and blockages in the heart, along with cures for humanising “rude and violent people” and “sorting out differences between practitioners of Ayurveda and allopathy”.
"I am not against any organisation. Good doctors are a real boon. They are God's envoys on earth. But individual doctors can do wrong things," he was quoted as saying.
The yoga guru, who has angered the whole medical fraternity, said, "When it comes to emergency treatment and surgery, allopathy is the best. There cannot be two opinions about it.”
(With inputs from PTI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined