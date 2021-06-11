Ramdev’s U-Turn: Will Get Vaccinated, Calls Doctors ‘God’s Envoys’

After weeks of controversy surrounding Ramdev and his comments on allopathic treatments amid the devastating second wave of the pandemic, the yoga guru has now made a U-turn, saying he will “very soon” get vaccinated.

Although Ramdev had recently said he does not need the COVID-19 vaccine as he has the protection of yoga and Ayurveda, he welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of centralisation of the COVID vaccine drive, which made the vaccine free for all adults and described it as a "historic" step, PTI reported.