Private Hospitals Can Now Procure Vaccines Only Via CoWIN: Centre

Private hospitals in the country will no longer be allowed to directly procure COVID-19 vaccines from manufacturers. From Thursday, 1 July, onwards these hospitals will have to to place orders on the CoWIN portal, reported ANI, citing the Union Health Ministry.

"States and UTs will be informed by MoHFW, about the total quantum of doses available for private CVCs in a month for them. They will aggregate the demand from private CVCs, keeping these quantities in mind,"

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as per ANI.