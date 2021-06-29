Vaccination for Pregnant Women a Big Win, But Need Specific Policy

I gave birth to my son just last week and the news of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) opening vaccination for pregnant women on 25 June is nothing but a big win for every expecting mother.

Despite a surge in cases in the country, including the National Capital, pregnant women were listed to have had contraindications to the two dominant COVID-19 vaccines – Covishield and Covaxin – being administered in India. The reason cited for this exclusion is the lack of clinical data in vaccine trials.



Hence, my Change.org petition addressed to the country's Health Minister Harsh Vardhan sought vaccination to be opened for pregnant women and their caregivers in India. It also asked for expecting mothers to be given urgent medical care as they are in the high-risk category.