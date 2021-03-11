PM’s Mother Heeraben Modi Gets First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

PM Modi took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, Delhi, on 1 March, as India began its second phase of vaccinations against COVID-19, with people above 60 years of age and those above 45 with co-morbidities eligible to get the jabs.

"Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" he had tweeted following his inoculation.