PM Modi to go on 3-City Tour to Review COVID Vaccines on 28 Nov

PM Modi will be visiting Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute in Pune

PM Narendra Modi will be visiting three different cities on Saturday, 28 November to take stock of COVID-19 vaccines being produced. These are Ahmedabad, Pune and Hyderabad. The PM is first expected to visit the facilities of Zydus Cadila in Ahmedabad where ZyCoV-D is being developed.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted, “As India enters a decisive phase of the fight against COVID-19, PM @narendramodi’s visit to these facilities & discussions with the scientists will help him get a first hand perspective of the preparations, challenges & roadmap in India’s endeavour to vaccinate its citizens.”

Zydus Cadila is developing its COVID-19 vaccine at Vaccine Technology Centre, located at its Changodar park. The vaccine manufacturer will reportedly be applying for phase 3 of clinical trials in December. It is expected to launch the vaccine in the market by April 2021, reported Moneycontrol .

Second Stop: Serum Institute of Pune

After Ahmedabad, PM Modi is expected to arrive in Maharashtra at the Serum Institute of Pune. The Pune-based drug manufacturing company is the Indian partner that is producing the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine that’s expected to be ready by around April 2021.

Modi is reportedly visiting the institute to understand the production process of the vaccine that’s being considered the most promising one for India. The COVID-19 vaccine, being jointly developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca, was recently announced to have 70 percent efficacy after a large-scale trial.

Administrative and police officials from Pune and the adjoining Pimpri-Chinchwad area have already met to discuss the arrangements that are to be made for the PM’s visit, reported The Indian Express. On 4 December, Ambassadors and High Commissioners from 100 countries are expected to visit both the Serum Institute and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals.

The vaccine, that’s being dubbed Covishield in India, is especially being favoured as it is priced lower than those being developed by Moderna and Pfizer and does not require extreme low temperatures for storage.