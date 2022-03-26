PM’s Photo Likely To Be Back on Vaccination Certificates in 5 States: Report

The Centre has planned to resume publishing the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on COVID-19 vaccination certificates in the five states where Assembly polls were recently conducted, news agency PTI reported.

The Model Code of Conduct was implemented in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Manipur on 8 January after the announcement of the poll dates. The photo of the prime minister had then been removed in order to comply with the model code of conduct before the state Assembly elections.

An official source said that Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister, has asked to resume printing prime minister’s photo on the COVID-19 vaccination certificates in these states on top priority.

The source told PTI, "Necessary changes will be made on the Co-WIN platform to include the picture of the prime minister in the COVID-19 certificates being given to people in these five states."