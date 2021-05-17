Vijayan’s Swearing-In to Be Held with 500 People, Draws Criticism

The swearing-in ceremony of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government will be held with 500 people, which is half of the capacity of the Central stadium where the ceremony will be held on 20 May. Earlier the plan was to conduct the swearing-in ceremony with 750-800 people.



However, it was decided to be held as a low-key event after the decision drew flak. The Kerala chapter of the Indian Medical Association had urged the swearing-in to be a virtual event owing to the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

A general lockdown has been in place in the state since May 8. While the lockdown which was initially announced from May 8 to 16 has been extended to 23, a triple lockdown has been imposed in four districts of the state from May 16 midnight.

However, the latest decision to conduct the swearing-in too has invited criticism as many see it as unfair to have a gathering when the rest of the state is under lockdown.