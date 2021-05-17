Kerala to Go Under ‘Triple Lockdown’: What’s Allowed, What’s Not
Four worst-affected districts will be under ‘triple lockdown’ – What will be open? Which services can operate?
Neeharika Nene
F.A.Q
Representational image of lockdown in Kerala | (Photo: TNM)
On Sunday, 16 May, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Twitter a ‘triple lockdown’ for one week to tackle the spread of COVID-19 in Kerala. The general lockdown will continue till 23 May in the other ten districts.
Read on for the breakdown of what’s allowed and what’s not.
What is the situation in Kerala?
As of Monday, 17 May, Kerala reported 35,16,997 active cases and 2,74,390 deaths.
The spread of the virus in Malappuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Thiruvananthapuram districts in Kerala is severe.
What is a triple lockdown?
According to The Indian Express, triple lockdown involves police interventions at three levels to curb the spread by restricting movement – general containment strategy, specific clusters, and houses of those infected.
Which shops are allowed to remain open?
Grocery stores, vegetable and fruit shops, shops selling fish, meat, and other cold storage items can remain functional for three days a week from 8 am to 2 pm.
Shops in Ernakulam can be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.
There may be some changes in the days and timings for other districts.
Ration shops, Maveli and SupplyCo shops, and other public distribution shops can function until 5 pm.
There are no restrictions on medical shops, stores selling medical equipment, hospital, and labs.
Which services can function?
Distribution of milk and newspapers is permitted until 8 am.
Employees of the electrical and telecommunications sectors can travel around the district with their identification cards.
Domestic help and home nurses are allowed to travel using a pass acquired from the Kerala Police.
Banks in Ernakulam can work on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 am until 2 pm with minimum staff.
ATMs can remain operational.
Petrol pumps can continue to function.
E-commerce and delivery services are allowed to operate from 7 am to 2 pm.