Pfizer to Invest $594 Mn in France to Boost Supply of Its Antiviral COVID Pill

In a bid to boost global production of its antiviral COVID-19 pill (Paxlovid), Pfizer will establish a production facility in France, which is part of a larger plan to invest 520 million euros ($594 million) in the country, Reuters reported.

The US-based company announced on Monday, 17 January, that this investment plan will span over the next five years.

A portion of the 520 million euros will be invested in research in France, along with partnerships with biotech firms.

The production of API, or active pharmaceutical ingredient, for paxlovid, will also be included in the investment.

A plant run by the French pharmaceutical group Novasep will be the facility that will be used for production.