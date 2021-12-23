A Day After Pfizer's, US Approves Merck's COVID-19 Pill for High-Risk Adults

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday, 23 December, granted emergency use authorisation to Merck's pill for the treatment of COVID-19 in high-risk adults.

The pill, molnupiravir, is to be used for "the treatment of mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in adults with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalisation or death, and for whom alternative COVID-19 treatment options authorized by the FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate," as per the FDA.

Molnupiravir is not authorized for use in patients younger than 18 years of age, because it may affect bone and cartilage growth in the younger population.