25 Sickest COVID Patients Die at Delhi Hosp Amid Oxygen Shortage

Amid reports of a crippling shortage of oxygen across hospitals in Delhi, the Director-Medical of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital told ANI on Friday, 23 April, that 25 sickest patients have passed away in the last 24 hours at the hospital.
The Director further said that the hospital only has a stock of oxygen for another two hours and ventilators and BiPAP are not working efficiently.
Oxygen supply woes have been raging in Delhi for days now as hospitals across the capital gasp for the life-saving gas, restricted by its neighbours – Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
Several major hospitals in Delhi, like Max, Apollo, Sri Ganga Ram and Fortis, are dependent on oxygen suppliers from the neighbouring states, but the restrictions continue even after the Delhi High Court ruled against any curb.
(With inputs from ANI.)
