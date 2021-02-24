‘Ward 30’ – Meet the Heroes of Maharashtra’s First COVID-19 Ward

Ward 30 in Mumbai’s KG Hospital is Maharashtra’s first COVID ward. This is the story of COVID heroes of that ward.
Ritvick Bhalekar
A documentary on Maharashtra’s First COVID Ward. | (Graphics: Aroop Mishra)

Reporter: Ritvick Bhalekar

Script: Ritvick Bhalekar and Tridip K Mandal

Cameraperson: Gautam Sharma

Video Editor: Prashant Chauhan

“When we are in our uniforms, we keep all personal relations aside. The only relation is that of a patient and a nurse.”
Manjiri Salunkhe, Head In-charge Nurse, KG Hospital

This is the passion that drives Manjiri Salunkhe every single day. She’s the head nurse of Ward 30 in KG Hospital Mumbai – the first COVID-19 ward in Maharashtra. Almost a year has passed but Manjiri and her team is still battling against the pandemic.

Manjiri Salunkhe with her team.

The First Death

Even before India could fully comprehend the severity of the pandemic, the COVID warriors of Ward 30 had their first brush with death. On 17 March 2020, the first COVID death took place in Maharashtra. Suddenly, death had hit home.

“Kasturba Gandhi Hospital had been in the headlines for a while now and when the first patient died, we didn’t know how people would react. Whether they would panic or not. Even we were afraid, as it wasn’t known what kind of virus it is, as those were very early stages.”
Dr Sahil Moriwala, Doctor, KG Hospital

“We packed the body of the first patient to have died of COVID in a cotton bedsheet. Then we put it inside a disposable bag,” said Kalpesh Vanel, ward boy, Ward 30, KG Hospital.

Kalpesh is the only earning member in his family of six. He has two daughters, wife and old parents at home. And every single day at work, in the COVID ward, is fraught with risks.

Dr. Sahil Moriwala examining a patient. 

Fighting the Fear in Patients

With increasing numbers and no immediate cure in sight, the biggest challenge for these COVID warriors was to tackle the fear in patients and their relatives.

“A few patients were afraid of even getting their SpO2 levels checked. If it was low, it might mean they have COVID. Then, the patient will die. So, they refused to get a COVID test altogether. They said, ‘you will kill us with your treatment.’”
Dr Sahil Moriwala, Doctor, KG Hospital

These professionals were playing the dual role of a health worker and a family member for the patients. But, at times, their own families had to pay the price for their selfless service.

In July, both Manjiri and her husband Milind were diagnosed with COVID. For 27 days, they were hospitalised.

Manijiri and her husband were infected with COVID. 

“My husband has diabetes and high BP, so he suffered some breathing problems. He was in a serious condition, he was on oxygen support for 17 days. Fortunately, his SpO2 levels increased overtime and he was cured. We were in hospital for 27 days. Patients admitted next to us were dying. I didn’t inform my husband and kept the curtains drawn so as to keep his spirits high.”
Manjiri Salunkhe, Head In-charge Nurse, KG Hospital

With the resurgence of COVID in Maharashtra, these COVID warriors, who had seen the worst of the pandemic, are worried again. They say the numbers can go up dramatically again unless people are careful.

“Even now, people don’t wear masks and don’t avoid gatherings. So, we feel sad. If people get to know how we are working here in the COVID ward, they will understand why they need to take precautions.”
Nikhil Kamble, Ward Boy, KG Hospital

On 2 February 2021, the Government of India said in the Lok Sabha that, 174 doctors, 116 nurses, and 199 health workers have succumbed to COVID-19 in India.

Published: 24 Feb 2021,07:00 PM IST
