On-Site Registration for 18-44 Group on CoWIN Opens for Govt CVCs

On-site registration for COVID-19 vaccination, in addition to the online appointments, has been enabled for the 18-44 years age group on the CoWIN registration portal for Government COVID Vaccination Centers (CVCs), the Centre said on Monday, 24 May.

So far, the facility of only online appointment was available for people in the age group of 18 to 44 years, which the Centre says “helped to avoid overcrowding at the vaccination centres.”

In a statement, the Health Ministry said that the decision was taken “based on the various representations given by the States and inputs received by Union Health Ministry.”