'Omicron' Concerns: Govt to Review Decision on Restarting International Flights

In the 83rd episode of his ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, 28 November, warned that that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet. Urging the people to remain vigilant, PM Modi said:

“Never forget that corona (coronavirus) has not gone yet. It is our responsibility to take all precautions.”

PM Modi’s warning comes at the heels of a new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, which was first reported in South Africa, but has since been found in several other parts of the world, as well.

PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting on the prevailing COVID-19 situation on Saturday. In the meeting, he was briefed about the global trends in COVID-19 infections and trends, and also apprised of the new variant Omicron and its impact.

PM said that in light of the new threat, people need to be more cautious and take proper precautions like masking and social distancing.