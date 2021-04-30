Mumbai Stops Vaccination for 3 Days; Acute Shortage, Says BMC

Meanwhile, the COVID-related restrictions in Maharashtra were extended till 15 May, the state government announced on Thursday, 29 April.

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday, 28 April, decided to provide free vaccination to all citizens of Maharashtra between the age group of 18 and 45.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech on Thursday announced a reduction in the price of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for states from Rs 600 per dose to Rs 400.

India on Thursday reported 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases, 3,645 deaths and 2,69,507 discharges, as per the Union Health Ministry. The death toll in the country now stands at 2,04,832. The country’s total number of cases now stands at 1,83,76,524.