3.79 Lakh Fresh COVID-19 Cases in India; CM Gehlot Tests Positive

India on Thursday, 29 April, reported 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases, 3,645 deaths and 2,69,507 discharges on Wednesday, as per Union Health Ministry. The death toll in the country now stands at 2,04,832.
The country’s total number of cases now stands at 1,83,76,524.
Registrations for the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for citizens above 18 years of age began at 4 pm on Wednesday, 28 April, on the CoWIN, Aarogya Setu and UMANG portals.
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has tested positive for COVID-19, he said on Twitter on Thursday. He said he is self-isolating and has no symptoms.
Delhi reported 25,986 fresh COVID-19 cases, 20,458 discharges and 368 deaths on 28 April.
The United States is sending supplies worth more than USD 100 million to India to help it fight a surge of COVID-19 cases, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.
The supplies, which will begin arriving on Thursday and continue into next week, include 1,000 oxygen cylinders, 15 million N95 masks and 1 million rapid diagnostic tests, the statement said.
Published: 29 Apr 2021,09:44 AM IST