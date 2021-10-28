More Than 90 Percent People in Delhi Have Antibodies Against COVID: Sero Survey

The sixth serological survey conducted in Delhi has revealed that over 90 percent people in the city have developed antibodies against COVID-19, news agency PTI reported.

According to a report submitted to the Union government, the survey, that began on 24 September tested as many as 28,000 blood samples from all the 280 wards of the national capital.

The survey has also found that all the districts of Delhi have more than 85 percent seropositivity. Women reportedly were more seropositive compared to men.

This is the first survey that was carried out in Delhi after it witnessed the deadly second wave of COVID-19 in April and May, this year.